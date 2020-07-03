Jeffrey Epstein's ex Ghislaine Maxwell could be in court to face charges by this weekend

Prosecutors today asked a judge to schedule a Saturday court appearance in New York for Jeffrey Epstein’s associate to face charges she helped him recruit women to sexually abuse.

Source: Breakfast

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested last week at a Bradford, New Hampshire, $1.5 million estate. She has been detained without bail after agreeing to be moved to New York.

In a letter to a judge today, prosecutors said they have communicated with Maxwell’s defense lawyer, who would like a Saturday bail hearing after written arguments are submitted by both sides Friday and Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prosecutors said they expect the US Marshals Service to transport Maxwell to New York early this week.

READ MORE Jeffrey Epstein found dead in his prison cell in New York

Maxwell has been charged with conspiring to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.