Jeffrey Epstein's estate gearing up to pay compensation to women he sexually abused

Associated Press
Lawyers for the estate of Jeffrey Epstein want to set up a fund to compensate women who have accused him of sexual abuse.

The estate filed papers today in the US Virgin Islands asking a court there to approve the voluntary claims programme.

They say that it would be managed by Kenneth Feinberg, a mediator known for administering payouts in other high-profile civil cases.

The 66-year-old man died in August while in police custody on sex trafficking charges.

The wealthy financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Feinberg said that if the fund is approved, the accusers could begin receiving payments early next year.

The wealthy American was accused of trafficking underaged girls for sex. Source: 1 NEWS
