Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison after being taken off suicide watch

Associated Press
Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected financier accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring, had been taken off suicide watch before he killed himself in a New York jail, a person familiar with the matter said today.

Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death while in federal custody. The FBI and the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General will investigate, he said.

"Mr Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement.

A former law enforcement official earlier told The Associated Press that Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

The medical examiner's office in Manhattan confirmed the financier's death.

The former law enforcement official said Epstein was found dead this morning at the Manhattan Correctional Centre. The official had been briefed on the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to discuss it publicly.

Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial on accusations of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was US attorney in Miami.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Jeffrey Epstein. Source: Associated Press
