TODAY |

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in prison - official says

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

A former law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

The medical examiner's office in Manhattan confirmed the financier's death.

The former law enforcement official said Epstein was found dead on Sunday morning at the Manhattan Correctional Centre. The official had been briefed on the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to discuss it publicly.

Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was US attorney in Miami.

Source: TVNZ

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Jeffrey Epstein. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies
Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup
2
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett shown red card after headshot on Wallabies' Michael Hooper
3
Winger Vereniki Goneva finished off an outstanding team try as Fiji eked out a 10-3 win.
Brilliant 80m try lights up Flying Fijians' scrappy win over Manu Samoa
4
Samu Kerevi trampled the All Blacks' fullback before putting away Nic White.
Wallabies second-five bumps off Beauden Barrett to set up all-time classic try
5
Warnings lifted for Wellington area after severe thunderstorms forecast
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Bear falls on Northern California patrol car causing it to burst into flames
Lady Gaga at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 3rd Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, USA on November 8, 2018.

Lady Gaga to 'fully fund' classroom projects in areas affected by recent shootings

North Korea fired projectiles twice into sea, South Korea says

Armed man arrested outside Missouri Walmart days after El Paso shooting testing right to bear arms