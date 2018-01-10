Jeff Bezos donates $230 million to Air and Space Museum

Amazon founder and soon-to-be-space traveller Jeff Bezos is donating NZ$230 million to the Smithsonian Institution to boost its National Air and Space Museum.

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event in Washington DC. Source: Getty

Its the largest gift received by the institution since its founding in 1846.

The Smithsonian said $99 million of the money would support museum renovations.

The other $184 million would go toward building a new education centre at the museum called the Bezos Learning Centre to inspire students to promote innovation and explore careers in science, math and engineering.

“This historic gift will help the Smithsonian achieve its goal of reaching every classroom in America by creating a world-class learning centre with access and inspiration at its heart,” said Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch.

The donation comes as the richest man in the world by Forbes’ estimate prepares to fulfil his childhood dream of travelling to space.

Bezos, 57, will blast into space when his space exploration company Blue Origin makes its first flight with a crew next week.

He'll be bringing along his younger brother Mark, an investor and volunteer firefighter.

Bezos, a past contributor to Smithsonian museums, said in a statement that he wanted to support the Smithsonian’s “vital role in igniting the imaginations of our future builders and dreamers.”

“Every child is born with great potential, and it’s the inspiration that unlocks that potential," he said.

"My love affair with science, invention and space did that for me, and I hope this gift does that for others.”

Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO this month.

In a blog post to employees earlier this year, Bezos said he planned to devote more time to side projects, including Blue Origin, his philanthropic initiatives and overseeing The Washington Post, which he owns.