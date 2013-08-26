Jealous, abusive man struck former partner's face, head with axe to 'spoil her beauty'

A jealous and abusive man deliberately struck the face and head of his former partner 12 times with an axe to "spoil her beauty", saying that she deserved it, a Melbourne court has heard.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 46-year-old also struck the woman four times to the arms and seven times to the legs at a Narre Warren beauty parlour in March 2017.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally causing serious injury to the woman after she was incapacitated, deemed to be an act of gross violence.

He later told authorities the Australian "system crippled him, as it gave more power to ladies" and that he was now the "bad guy".

"The attack was caused by his jealousy and his inability to accept his ex had entered into a relationship with another man," prosecutor Andrew Grant told the County Court today.

"He told those present that she deserved the attack.

"He said he deliberately targeted her face to spoil her beauty.

"He said he never wanted to kill her but just make an injury to her face because she thinks beauty is everything."

The court was shown footage of the attack, with images of the man chasing the 39-year-old woman around the beauty salon, striking her repeatedly.

Following the attack, the woman can be seen writhing in a pool of blood while the man stands nearby, speaking to witnesses.

His lawyer Simon Moglia unsuccessfully argued the "highly traumatic" footage should not be shown to the court as there was no dispute as to what happened.

Mr Grant said the man claimed he didn't want to kill the 39-year-old because of their two children, and that he didn't "hit her hard, 100 per cent".

The man said he bought the 48cm axe from Bunnings for gardening five days earlier.

He told witnesses: "I'm her husband, she's my wife, and she's been sleeping with another man".

One witness said the man appeared happy with what he'd done and showed no remorse.

The woman was taken to hospital with severe bleeding and fractures in her skull, elbow and tibia. A piece of axe blade that had broken off in her leg and an active arterial bleed in her head required immediate surgery.

The court was told the woman, who was taken from the beauty salon on a stretcher and was unconscious for 10 days, would have died had she not been treated straight away.

In a statement read to the court, the woman said she had been abused by her husband for years, and thought the attack was "the end of my life".

"I remember thinking 15 years of abuse and torture had come to this and this was my last few minutes."