 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Jealous, abusive man struck former partner's face, head with axe to 'spoil her beauty'

share

Source:

AAP

A jealous and abusive man deliberately struck the face and head of his former partner 12 times with an axe to "spoil her beauty", saying that she deserved it, a Melbourne court has heard.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 46-year-old also struck the woman four times to the arms and seven times to the legs at a Narre Warren beauty parlour in March 2017.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally causing serious injury to the woman after she was incapacitated, deemed to be an act of gross violence.

He later told authorities the Australian "system crippled him, as it gave more power to ladies" and that he was now the "bad guy".

"The attack was caused by his jealousy and his inability to accept his ex had entered into a relationship with another man," prosecutor Andrew Grant told the County Court today.

"He told those present that she deserved the attack.

"He said he deliberately targeted her face to spoil her beauty.

"He said he never wanted to kill her but just make an injury to her face because she thinks beauty is everything."

The court was shown footage of the attack, with images of the man chasing the 39-year-old woman around the beauty salon, striking her repeatedly.

Following the attack, the woman can be seen writhing in a pool of blood while the man stands nearby, speaking to witnesses.

His lawyer Simon Moglia unsuccessfully argued the "highly traumatic" footage should not be shown to the court as there was no dispute as to what happened.

Mr Grant said the man claimed he didn't want to kill the 39-year-old because of their two children, and that he didn't "hit her hard, 100 per cent".

The man said he bought the 48cm axe from Bunnings for gardening five days earlier.

He told witnesses: "I'm her husband, she's my wife, and she's been sleeping with another man".

One witness said the man appeared happy with what he'd done and showed no remorse.

The woman was taken to hospital with severe bleeding and fractures in her skull, elbow and tibia. A piece of axe blade that had broken off in her leg and an active arterial bleed in her head required immediate surgery.

The court was told the woman, who was taken from the beauty salon on a stretcher and was unconscious for 10 days, would have died had she not been treated straight away.

In a statement read to the court, the woman said she had been abused by her husband for years, and thought the attack was "the end of my life".

"I remember thinking 15 years of abuse and torture had come to this and this was my last few minutes."

The man will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
Officers were originally responding to a domestic violence report when they were fired upon.

Man shoots dead four child hostages before killing himself in stand-off with Florida police

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

3

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

01:16
4
The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

01:06
5
Smith says despite the age gap, he still keeps up with the "young fellas".

Watch: Ben Smith cracks up after reporter tells him he's old enough to be Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane's dad

04:25
The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Watch: Anika Moa hangs out with legendary Kiwi musician Jon Toogood, and discovers his change of musical direction

The ex-Shihad frontman is releasing his second album with The Adults.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 