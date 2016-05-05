 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Jay Z to become first rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

share

Source:

Associated Press

Jay Z will become the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame when he enters the prestigious organisation in June.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 2: Singer, Beyonce and Rapper, Jay-Z attend the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2, 2016.

Source: Getty

The Songwriters Hall announced this morning, that songwriting heavyweights in the industry, including Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Max Martin and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also be part of its 2017 class.

The organisation's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner takes place June 16 in New York.

Three members of Chicago — Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera — as well as Motown founder Berry Gordy, who deferred his induction in 2016, will also be inducted.

Jay Z is the first rapper to be nominated for the Songwriters Hall.

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.

Jay Z, who released his debut album "Reasonable Doubt" in 1996, has launched multiple hits in the last two decades, from "Big Pimpin'" to "Empire State of Mind."

Babyface has won countless Grammys for writing hit songs for Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men and other acts, while Martin has become pop music's leading contemporary songwriter, co-writing No.1 hits for Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, the Weeknd and other superstars.

Songwriting Hall nominees who did not move on to induction include the late George Michael, Madonna, Bryan Adams, Vince Gill, Kool & the Gang and Gloria Estefan.

Only five songwriters, or songwriting groups, are inducted each year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Online heroine: Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection

01:57
2
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

05:19
3
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

01:49
4
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.

New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi 'stuck in LA', pleads 'come and get me' in hilarious speech

00:25
5
The footage shows how Ford's decision to land on the taxiway came close to causing a major catastrophe.

Video: The horrifying moment Harrison Ford flies plane perilously close to packed jet at US airport

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Transparency of Transport Ministry called into question after fraudster employee's dealings kept quiet

The Ministry of Transport is facing questions about its employment processes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ