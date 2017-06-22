 

Jared Kushner's White House security clearance downgraded - reports

The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been downgraded. That's according to two people informed of the decision.

File - In this Monday, June 19, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at a White House meeting in Washington. President Donald Trump's son in law and chief Mideast adviser, Jared Kushner, is headed to Jerusalem for his first working visit in hopes of laying the ground work for a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. T(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Jared Kushner

Kushner had been operating with an interim clearance at the "top secret/sensitive compartmented information" level for more than a year.

Now, a White House official and a person familiar with the decision say he is only authorised to access information at the lower "secret" level. Neither source was authorised to discuss the decision publicly.

Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that White House officials with interim clearances pending since before June 1, 2017, lose their access to the nation's deepest secrets if they hadn't received permanent clearances by last Friday.

A White House official confirms that Kelly's order has been implemented.

