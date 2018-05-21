Japan's novel approach to rubbish which sees Tokyo send only one per cent of city's waste to landfills

Source:
Japan has found a novel approach to waste which allows them to bury only one per cent of their waste from Tokyo.
The rest of their rubbish goes into huge, high-temperature incinerators to generate power.
Taking care of waste is a challenge for the world's largest metropolis, especially in a culture where presentation and packaging are held so high.
The government has introduced strict emissions guidelines which led to the closure of many smaller, low-temperature incinerators.
