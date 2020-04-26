Japan's Covid-19 cases top 100,000

Japan's coronavirus cases has topped 100,000, nine months after a first case was found in mid-January, according to the health ministry figures released today.

Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

The country confirmed 808 new cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative Covid-19 cases to 100,334, including 712 cases found on a cruise ship earlier this year, according to the ministry figures.

About one-third of the cases come from Tokyo, where 221 cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing a prefectural total to 30,677, with 453 deaths.

Nationwide, Japan has more than 1,700 deaths.

Experts say Japan has so far managed to avoid "explosive" infections as in Europe and the US without enforcing lockdowns, most likely thanks to the common use of face masks and disinfectant, as well as other common preventive measures including social distancing.

Japan had a nationwide state of emergency in April and May, and experienced a less serious second wave in August, but has since been seeing a slight uptrend in new cases in northern Japanese prefectures, setting off concerns of a surge in the winter.

Experts have urged extra caution at dining and drinking parties and workplaces.