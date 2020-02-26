Japanese woman who recovered from coronavirus tests positive again weeks later

A woman in Japan has been confirmed as having coronavirus for a second time after recovering from the virus earlier this month.

Source: Breakfast

Reuters - and multiple Japanese news outlets - report Osaka's prefectural government announced the news today.

Prior to this, there had been various reports emerging from China of people testing negative after fighting off the potentially deadly new virus only to then be re-infected.

The woman involved in the Osaka case is a tour-bus guide in her forties who originally tested positive for Covid-19 in late January, before being released from hospital on February 1.

Today it was announced she tested positive again, after developing a sore throat and chest pains.

“Once you have the infection, it could remain dormant and with minimal symptoms, and then you can get an exacerbation if it finds its way into the lungs,” Philip Tierno Jr., Professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU School of Medicine told Reuters.

There are currently 189 cases of Covid-19 in Japan with three deaths. This is excluding the 705 cases from the Diamond Princess that is docked in Yokohoma.