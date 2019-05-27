TODAY |

Japanese man dies inflight after eating 246 cocaine packets

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Central and South America

Mexican prosecutors say a Japanese man who died aboard an airliner shortly after takeoff from Mexico City had ingested 246 packets of cocaine and went into cardiac arrest from a drug overdose.

Sunday's statement was issued by the attorney general's office for the northern state of Sonora, where an autopsy was performed following an emergency stop by the Aeromexico flight in Hermosillo.

The prosecutor's office says other passengers reported seeing the man convulsing in the early hours of Friday as the jetliner headed for Narita, Japan.

Authorities identified the man only as Udo "N'' and said he had traveled to Mexico's capital from Bogota, Colombia.

Cocaine. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Japanese man dies inflight after eating 246 cocaine packets
2
The animals have a combined value of $65,000.
More than 300 sheep reported missing from Southland farm located, never left farm
3
Fans of the writer are calling for the new owners to preserve the home's literary legacy.
Holiday house of Kiwi author Katherine Mansfield for sale, hoped to become writers retreat
4
Toddler waits five months for treatment for rotten teeth, abscesses
5
The retail giants entering the market are offering "free prescriptions" and cheaper products but some in the industry are concerned the focus on price means a lack of attention on patient care.
Local pharmacies under threat as chemist giants move into industry
MORE FROM
World
MORE
The National Party leader says more criminals are getting away with gang tensions, shootings and drug offences under the Government.

Simon Bridges says Government stats about drop in crime victims have ‘got to be nonsense’
01:09
Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the latest figures are concerning.

Too many youths being held in secure facilities - Children's Commissioner

Yellow vest protest in Brussels turns violent; 350 detained

Tornadoes rake US Midwest cities, killing two and injuring 29