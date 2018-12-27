TODAY |

Japan resumes commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years

1 NEWS/Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
Asia
Conservation

Japan is resuming commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal seen as a largely lost cause.

Whaling boats embarked today on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, but will stay within the country's exclusive economic waters.

Japan's six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect yesterday.

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan used to hunt in the Antarctic.

Late last year New Zealand environmental groups joined international condemnation of Japan's decision to resume commercial whaling.

Japan had previously said the killings were done "in the name of research", but last year officials said they wanted to resume commercial hunting, claiming eating whale meat is part of their national culture.

Otago University zoology professor Liz Slooten told 1 NEWS last year that when Japan announced they would pull out of the International Whaling Commission - a body set up to protect whale numbers more than 70 years ago - it would be "bad press" for the nation. 

"If they do this they'll be turning their back on the rest of the world," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand officials are still working out the possible ramifications. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Animals
Asia
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
2
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
3
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
4
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
5
The Bulford Kiwi was etched into a Salisbury hillside by soldiers.
Kiwi memento left behind in UK after WWI turns 100 years old
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.

Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
00:22
It’s part of a wider crackdown on distracted drivers.

Queensland proposal would see fines top $1000 for drivers sneaking phone use
04:46
Environmental expert Dean Baigent Mercer discussed the rare “mega mast” event and why it’s increasing rat numbers.

Amid 'unprecedented' rat plague, Forest and Bird calls for increased use of 1080
00:29
The two leaders shook hands in pictures beamed worldwide.

Watch: Trump and Kim Jong Un in historic meeting at fortified Demilitarised Zone