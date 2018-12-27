Japan resumes commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years

Japan is resuming commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal seen as a largely lost cause.

Whaling boats embarked today on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, but will stay within the country's exclusive economic waters.

Japan's six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect yesterday.

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan used to hunt in the Antarctic.

Late last year New Zealand environmental groups joined international condemnation of Japan's decision to resume commercial whaling.

Japan had previously said the killings were done "in the name of research", but last year officials said they wanted to resume commercial hunting, claiming eating whale meat is part of their national culture.

Otago University zoology professor Liz Slooten told 1 NEWS last year that when Japan announced they would pull out of the International Whaling Commission - a body set up to protect whale numbers more than 70 years ago - it would be "bad press" for the nation.