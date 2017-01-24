 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Japan refuses to renegotiate TPP if Donald Trump decides he wants in

share

Source:

AAP

The Japanese government has ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership to facilitate the US rejoining the agreement.

Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.
Source: 1 NEWS

After the decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the original TPP in January 2017, the remaining 11 countries decided to go ahead with the agreement, and are set to sign a new version on March 8 at a meeting in Chile.

Tokyo's reaction came after Trump said  that Washington would consider joining the agreement if it included better terms for his country.

Spokesperson Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference that if the US wanted to join, it would not mean a new renegotiation, as the TPP was an agreement initially signed by 12 countries, which included the US.

Any small change could affect the negotiations severely, he said, after being asked about Trump's statements.

The trade agreement could see the elimination of some trade tariffs
Source: Breakfast

Japan had already explained the importance of the TPP to the US, and was doing everything possible to make it come into effect as soon as possible, he added.

"I would do TPP if we made a much better deal than we had. We had a horrible deal," Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster CNBC.

Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, which account for about 40 per cent of global economic activity, signed the original TPP in 2016 after six years of negotiations.

Related

Economy

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

00:21
2
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


00:12
3
It's annually amongst the biggest days on the Aussie calendar. But those flags …well.

Watch: Is Australia Day… NZ's Day? Channel 9 ripped over Australia Day flag blunder


00:07
4
The man, in Hyderabad, India, survived and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Watch: Man hit by train while trying to take a selfie in India

00:18
5
A surveillance video has capture the moment the freshwater croc is removed from the trap and dragged behind a ute.

Man charged after hidden camera shows him removing protected crocodile from trap, dragging it behind ute

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

01:27
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weekend looking very warm with isolated showers for some

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 