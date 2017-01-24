Japan refuses to renegotiate TPP if Donald Trump decides he wants in

The Japanese government has ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership to facilitate the US rejoining the agreement.

After the decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the original TPP in January 2017, the remaining 11 countries decided to go ahead with the agreement, and are set to sign a new version on March 8 at a meeting in Chile.



Tokyo's reaction came after Trump said that Washington would consider joining the agreement if it included better terms for his country.



Spokesperson Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference that if the US wanted to join, it would not mean a new renegotiation, as the TPP was an agreement initially signed by 12 countries, which included the US.



Any small change could affect the negotiations severely, he said, after being asked about Trump's statements.



Japan had already explained the importance of the TPP to the US, and was doing everything possible to make it come into effect as soon as possible, he added.



"I would do TPP if we made a much better deal than we had. We had a horrible deal," Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster CNBC.

