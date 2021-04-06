TODAY |

Japan imposes stronger Covid-19 restrictions amid uptick in cases, as Olympics loom

Special coronavirus measures have started in Osaka and its neighbouring prefectures as Japan tries to minimise the impact to specific areas where infections are rising ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said he was alarmed by the fast-spreading new variants and urged the residents to use caution and cooperate. Serious cases are on the rise and flooding hospitals and that medical systems in Osaka are under heavy pressure, Yoshimura said. He has proposed canceling a torch relay scheduled to pass Osaka City on April 14 and is now discussing a route change.

Under the measures, effective for one month until May 5, restaurants and bars in Osaka, Nishinomiya, Amagasaki, Ashiya, Kobe and Sendai are asked to close by 8pm. Residents are requested to stick to basic safety measures including mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding non-essential outings.

