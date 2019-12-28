Japan to host 2020 Olympic events near Fukushima, despite radiation threat

Japan is set to host some 2020 Olympic events near Fukushima, despite the ongoing threat of radiation.

The Fukushima nuclear power plant exploded in 2011 after a deadly earthquake and tsunami hit Japan’s north east coast. Radiation spread from the facility and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

More than 40 thousand are still displaced.

During next year’s Tokyo Olympics the country wants the world to see a region that is rebuilt.

Both the softball and baseball events will be held in Fukushima, only a few dozen kilometres away from a no-go zone.

Critics say the Government's trying to whitewash the health risks and are questioning the fact that millions of dollars are being spent on sports while communities are still recovering.

But, in the city, local organisers paint a different picture. They say it is safe - the environment and the food.

Rob Waddell, chef de mission for the NZ Olympics team says he is aware that there have been some concerns voiced from other nations but he hasn’t heard anything from New Zealand teams.

“We're reassured by the IOC that where they're playing where they're competing is completely safe right down to the sort of levels they're monitoring being well in line with other major cities in the world,” said Mr Waddell.