Japan on high alert after North Korea launches missile

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports the missile passed over Japanese air space.
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


Days after launching a tax ad that culminated in Labour changing their tax strategy, National is at it again.

The Labour leader poked fun at her "stardust" label while speaking to a crowd at Otago University.

Watch: Dunedin students turn out to see Jacinda Ardern with poster of her as Ziggy Stardust and Star Wars' Princess Leia

The Labour leader poked fun at her "stardust" label today.


The Crown Range road has been closed after a slip covered both lanes.

Watch: Large boulders block Otago's Crown Range road after massive slip

There are reports of roofs and slips in the area.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.


 
