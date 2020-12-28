TODAY |

Japan halts all foreign arrivals over UK's Covid-19 variant

Source:  Associated Press

Japan is barring entry of all nonresident foreign nationals as a precaution against a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant that has spread across Britain.

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on Aoyama shopping street in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

The Foreign Ministry says the entry ban will start Monday and last through Jan. 31.

Last week, Japan banned nonresident foreigners coming from Britain and South Africa after confirming the new variant in seven people over the last two days — five from Britain who tested positive at airports and two others in Tokyo.

Japan is also suspending the exemption of a 14-day quarantine for Japanese nationals and resident foreigners in a short-track program that began in November. The entrants now must carry proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to departure for Japan and self-isolate for two weeks after arrival.

U.S. military personnel stationed in Japan – who under the Status of Forces Agreement are exempt from Japanese passport control and visa requirements — would be permitted to enter the country for duty or other reasons, although they would have to follow quarantine rules.

Japan, which has been struggling with surging cases since November, has confirmed a total of 217,312 cases, including 3,213 deaths.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Newcastle Knights skipper Mitchell Pearce's wedding called off over alleged text scandal
2
Young father, former NZ Māori U18 rugby player named as one of two killed in Boxing Day car crash
3
Christmas commuter chaos as holidaymakers leave Auckland and Wellington
4
Police investigating after person dies at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival
5
Despite drop in crater lake's temperature, Mt Ruapehu remains at alert level two due to volcanic earthquakes
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Believe in science' - EU begins Covid-19 vaccine roll out with health professionals, elderly the first to receive it

Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump leaves Covid-19 relief bill in limbo

Drugmaker's researchers believe their vaccine will be effective against new Covid-19 variant

Influential bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice dies aged 69