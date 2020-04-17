Japan extends state of emergency as Covid-19 outbreak worsens

Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe has expanded a state of emergency to all of the country from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaks during the country's coronavirus task force meeting in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Abe also announced cash handouts of 100,000 yen ($1,560 NZD) for each of Japan’s 120 million citizens.

He said the expanded state of emergency is aimed at reducing the movement of people and achieving as much as 80 percent social distancing.

Abe declared a limited state of emergency on April 7 that covered only Tokyo and six other prefectures deemed at highest risk.

The prime minister's coronavirus response has been criticized for being too slow and too lax.

Several local leaders had asked him to include their prefectures in the emergency, while others declared their own states of emergency, in rare moves underscoring their frustration with Abe.

He has been seen as reluctant to take tougher measures because of their economic impact.