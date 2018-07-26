 

Japan executes last six members of doomsday cult for 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack

Associated Press
Japan has executed all six members of a doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the six men were hanged this morning.

Thirteen members of the group had been sentenced to death.

The seven others, including cult leader Shoko Asahara, were hanged about three weeks ago.

The cult envisioned overthrowing the government and amassed an arsenal of chemical, biological and conventional weapons in anticipation of an apocalyptic showdown.

Its name, Aum Shinrikyo, means Supreme Truth.

The group's most notorious crime was the subway attack in 1995 that sickened 6000 people and caused panic during the morning commute.

A woman walks on a street while watching TV news reporting executions of six members of Aum Shinrikyo, in Tokyo Thursday, July 26, 2018. Japan executed on Thursday all the six members of the doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people. Images on the screen are, from top left clockwise, Kazuaki Okasaki, Masato Yokoyama, Satoru Hashimoto, Kenichi Hirose, Toru Toyoda and Yasuo Hayashi.
A woman walks on a street while watching TV news reporting executions of six members of Aum Shinrikyo, in Tokyo.
RNZ rnz.co.nz
A Gambian butcher found guilty of killing Christchurch woman Renee Duckmanton is appealing against his conviction.

Sainey Marong was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years, in April this year for the murder in Christchurch in 2016.

Today, the Court of Appeal confirmed Marong has filed an appeal against his conviction.

During the two-week trial the court heard Marong's offending was premeditated and predatory.

Marong never denied killing the sex worker but maintained it was not murder as he was mentally imbalanced.

A date for the hearing has yet to be set.

A composite image of Renee Duckmanton and Sainey Marong.
A composite image of Renee Duckmanton and Sainey Marong.
A teenager with autism and severe learning disabilities has been kicked off an Emirates flight leaving Auckland for because of the teen's epilepsy.

Source: Twitter / Isabelle Kumar

But the teen, Eli Brown, had clearance to fly as he and his family returned to France after a trip to New Zealand. 

Eli's brother Miles said the family left the country last Thursday and were on the the last leg of their trip travelling from Dubai to Lyon when they ran into trouble, NZ Herald reports.

In Dubai while waiting for the plane to take off "they said Eli wasn't allowed on the plane, despite already taking two Emirates flights from New Zealand without a problem; despite his doctor on the phone saying he was fine; and an email and medical certificate saying the same," Miles said.

"They kicked them off with such gusto, even threatened to get police to remove them."

The ground medical crew who assessed Eli once the family were off the aircraft determined he was fine to fly, Miles said.

Eli's mother, Euronews journalist Isabelle Kumar, said on Twitter, "Once kicked off - your staff immediately agreed that he is fine to fly - as he has been with every flight with you @emirates. Now there is no flight home. Kids totally distraught and humiliated. Where is your humanity?"

Eventually Emirates put the family up in a hotel.

"The boys were crying. It is quite challenging, travelling with your disabled boy across to the other side of the world so he can see his family. We would have expected some more empathy," Miles said.

The family were later put on another flight to Geneva, Switzerland.


