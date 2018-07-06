Japan executes Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, man behind sarin gas attack

Source:Associated Press
Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara and several followers were executed for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes, Japanese media reported.
Shoko Asahara (left) responsible for a deadly 1995 Tokyo subway gas attack and other crimes.
The Justice Ministry said it could not confirm the reports, which cited unidentified sources.
The sarin gas subway attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6000.
Asahara was 63. It wasn’t immediately clear how many others were hanged.
