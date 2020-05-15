Japan eases Covid-19 restrictions weeks ahead of schedule

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced today the lifting of the coronavirus state of emergency ahead of schedule, in most of the country except for eight high-risk areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Source: Associated Press

Abe lifted the measure in 39 of the country’s 47 prefectures. It remains in effect in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido and three other prefectures.

Abe declared a month-long state of emergency on 8 April in Tokyo which was later extended it to the whole country through to the end of May.

He said experts will meet next week to decide if the measure can be lifted in the remaining areas and pledged to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control before next month.

With signs of infections slowing, Abe is seeking to balance disease prevention and the economy.

“Today is a new beginning for our daily lives, a new normal”.

He warned of a possible resurgence of infections and urged people to adopt “new lifestyles” and continue social distancing measures such as working from home and avoiding out-of-town trips.

Abe said the world economy is “facing a once-in-a-century crisis," and pledged to compile another economic package to help businesses.

His government approved a $402 billion extra budget last month to partially fund a stimulus package worth $1.b trillion.

The state of emergency gives local leaders the legal basis to request social distancing measures but does not impose penalties.