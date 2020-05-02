TODAY |

Japan debuts robots in hotels to aid coronavirus patients

Source:  Associated Press

Robot staff have debuted at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick coronavirus patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases.

Pepper, a humanoid robot, greets mildly ill Covid-19 patients in a Tokyo hotel. Source: Associated Press

Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for human staff.

Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, greeted Tokyo Govenor Yuriko Koike as she walked into the hotel during today's demonstration. Pepper also reminds patients to check their temperature and rest well.

Guests can also access health management applications on computers and tablets to record their temperatures and symptoms.

READ MORE
Doctors in Japan warn health system could collapse under surge of new Covid-19 cases

The robots, made by SoftBank Robotics, will also be deployed at other hotels rented by Tokyo’s metropolitan government for patients with no or mild symptoms.

So far, Tokyo has secured five hotels and aims to increase the number of rooms from the current 1,500 to 2,800.

The hotels are also staffed by doctors and nurses, but officials hope the robots can cheer up an otherwise lonely time for guests who are isolated in single rooms for their weekslong stay.

Japan has 14,281 confirmed cases, with 432 deaths, according to the health ministry.

World
Technology
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
