Japan cult leader behind gas attack, followers are executed

Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara and several followers were executed today for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes, Japanese media reported.

Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara pictured in police custody in 1995. Source: Associated Press

The Justice Ministry said it could not confirm the reports, which cited unidentified sources.

The sarin gas subway attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.