Japan cult leader behind gas attack, followers are executed

Source:Associated Press
Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara and several followers were executed today for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes, Japanese media reported.
Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara pictured in police custody in 1995.
Source: Associated Press
The Justice Ministry said it could not confirm the reports, which cited unidentified sources.
The sarin gas subway attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.
Asahara was 63. It wasn't immediately clear how many others were hanged.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news