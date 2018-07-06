 

Japan cult leader behind gas attack, followers are executed

Associated Press

Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara and several followers were executed today for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes, Japanese media reported.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1995, file photo, Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, center, sits in a police van following an interrogation in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara pictured in police custody in 1995.

Source: Associated Press

The Justice Ministry said it could not confirm the reports, which cited unidentified sources.

The sarin gas subway attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.

Asahara was 63. It wasn't immediately clear how many others were hanged.

