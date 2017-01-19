 

Jamie Oliver: Trump should keep White House vege garden

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is urging Donald Trump to keep Michelle Obama's White House vegetable garden.

The British celebrity chef discussed the fate of Michelle Obama’s celebrated White House vegetable garden once Donald Trump takes office.
In a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, the British TV star said if the US president-elect cuts down the garden he'll be "cutting down hope."

"It ain't going nowhere.... He ain't going to do that, whether he believes in it or not. He ain't stupid," he said, to laughs from the assembled audience.

"He's a clever man... he's like a chameleon isn't he? He's just kind of regurgitating the stuff that works. His family are too cued up on the PR to know what works," he added.

Oliver, who spent time in the US making a documentary about the food system and obesity crisis, said he's more concerned about Trump's plans for the food industry.

"The food system is very stressed in America," he pointed out.

The restaurateur and health advocate is in Davos to drive change in the food industry from a business perspective.

"A lot of people say 'Why on earth are you in Davos?' And it's because it's a really good use of my time. I get a lot done here. I meet my enemies, I meet the problem, I meet the solution, you meet fellow activists and I think the world is changing," he explained.

"I think even the bad guys - like there's some amazing people in those companies. Activism has to change as the world changes, you know? You have to pat people on the back when things have changed in big organizations."

