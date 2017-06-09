 

James Comey the FBI Director fired by Donald Trump to talk on TV

Source:

Associated Press

US television ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.

Comey told the US on live TV that there was no doubt the Russians interfered in last year's election.
Source: 1 NEWS

The network announced the interview will air on a 20/20 special on April 15 (US time). The interview will be conducted by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulous.

The network's announcement, which came during its airing of the Academy Awards, declared "nothing's off limits."

The show will air two days before Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty" is released.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last May.

Trump initially cited Comey's handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails. He later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was thinking of "this Russia thing."

Comey has released details of private conversations with Donald Trump.
Source: 1 NEWS

President Trump and James Comey.

President Trump says he 'did not make' recordings of fired FBI director James Comey
03:08
Sacked FBI Director James Comey detailed what he called lies by President Trump

loading error

refresh

