James Comey asked to not be left alone with Trump - source

The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony.

His appearance on Friday (NZT) could expose new details about his discussions with President Donald Trump about the federal investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Asked about the testimony, Trump today was tight-lipped: "I wish him luck," he told reporters before a meeting with lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a person familiar with the situation said Comey had told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he did not want to be left alone with Trump.

The person, who was not named, told The Associated Press the comment was made because of concerns Comey had about Trump.

It was not immediately clear when the conversation occurred.

But The New York Times, which first reported the interaction with Sessions, said it came after Trump had asked Comey in February to end an FBI investigation into Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior declined to comment.

He said Sessions "doesn't believe it's appropriate to respond to media inquiries on matters that may be related to ongoing investigations".

Trump's White House and its allies are crafting a strategy aimed at undermining Comey's credibility.

'Showboat'

Both White House officials and an outside group that backs Trump plan to hammer Comey in the coming days for misstatements he made about Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails during his last appearance on Capitol Hill.

An ad created by the pro-Trump Great America Alliance - a nonprofit "issues" group that isn't required to disclose its donors - casts Comey as a "showboat" who was "consumed with election meddling" instead of focusing on combating terrorism.

Comey's testimony before the Senate intelligence committee marks his first public comments since he was abruptly ousted by Trump on May 9.

Since then, Trump and Comey allies have traded competing narratives about their interactions.