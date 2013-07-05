 

James Bulger's killer locked up again after being found with child porn, 'sickening' paedophile manual

Associated Press

The mother of murdered toddler James Bulger has accused authorities of covering up the extent of his killer's "vile" behaviour as he was locked up once again.

Jon Venables was 10 when he and a friend snatched two-year-old James Bulger and killed him.

Jon Venables has been living anonymously since his release from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of two-year-old James 25 years ago.

But in November last year he was caught with a stash of indecent pictures of children on his computer for a second time.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey, he pleaded guilty to downloading 1,170 images from the dark web over the course of several months as well as having a "sickening" paedophile manual.

Justice Edis jailed him for three years and four months but said the Parole Board will decide when he should be released back into the community.

He said the latest images were "vile" and "heartbreaking", adding that many showed abuse of young boys like James.

James's mother, Denise Fergus, and father, Ralph Bulger, were in court for the hearing.

Afterwards, a spokesman for Fergus called for an inquiry and accused authorities of "colluding" to cover up Venables' pattern of vile behaviour.

The court heard that he breached his parole in 2015 by accessing the internet but was only handed a police caution rather than being brought back to court.

James was kidnapped, tortured and killed by Venables and Robert Thompson, who was also 10, in February 1993.

Venables, who has lifelong anonymity, was released in 2001 after serving eight years for murdering James.

In 2010, Venables pleaded guilty to charges of downloading and distributing child pornography and was jailed for two years, although he was not released until 2013.

That was not the only time he had breached the terms of his licence.

In September 2008, he was arrested on suspicion of affray after a drunken brawl and was given a formal warning by the Probation Service.

Later the same year, he was cautioned for possession of cocaine after he was found with a small amount of the class A drug.

