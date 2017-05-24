 

James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore dies aged 89

Associated Press

Sir Roger Moore, famous for playing James Bond, has died at the age of 89.

The legendary actor passed away in Switzerland yesterday after losing a short battle with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

Source: BBC

Burdened with following Sean Connery as Agent 007, Moore kept it light, using a wry, amused tone and perpetually arched eyebrow as if he had landed on the set by accident.

"To me, the Bond situations are so ridiculous, so outrageous," he once said.

"I mean, this man is supposed to be a spy and yet, everybody knows he's a spy. Every bartender in the world offers him martinis that are shaken, not stirred. What kind of serious spy is recognized everywhere he goes? It's outrageous. So you have to treat the humor outrageously as well."

The handsome, dark-haired actor had long, full lives before and after his debut as Bond, in 1973.

Source: Associated Press

He was remembered warmly by fans of the popular US 1950s-60s TV series "Maverick" as Beauregarde Maverick, the English cousin of the Wild West's Maverick brothers, Bret and Bart.

He also starred in the 1959 US series "The Alaskans".

In England, he had a long-running TV hit with "The Saint," playing Simon Templar, the enigmatic action hero who helps put wealthy crooks in jail while absconding with their fortunes.

He succeeded even as critics scorned.

His performance opposite Lana Turner in the 1956 movie "Diane" was likened by Time magazine to "a lump of English roast beef." In the 1970s, New York Times reviewer Vincent Canby dismissed Moore's acting abilities as having "reduced all human emotions to a series of variations on one gesture, the raising of the right eyebrow."

He was more inspired when helping others. He became the UNICEF ambassador in 1991 and five years later attended the World Congress Against Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children, and disclosed that he too had been a victim.

"I was molested when I was a child - not seriously - but I didn't tell my mother until I was 16, because I felt that it was something to be ashamed of," he told The Associated Press at the time.

He gave no details, but said it was important to encourage young victims not to feel guilty.

"They're being exploited. We have to tell them that," Moore said.

In 2003, he was knighted by the Queen not for his acting, but for his humanitarian work.

