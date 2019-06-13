Jamaican fishermen were 'chained outside' through storms while aboard US Coast Guard ships

Four Jamaican fishermen were held for nearly a month aboard US Coast Guard vessels in the Caribbean Sea, most of the time chained outside in the blistering sun and through strong storms. That's according to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The men were picked up September 14, 2017.

The Coast Guard would not comment specifically on the litigation, but said the crew were seen dumping marijuana into the water. The Coast Guard said the Jamaican authorities gave permission for the men to be taken to the US for prosecution.

The men pleaded guilty to providing false information about their boat's destination. They served 10 months and were deported in August.