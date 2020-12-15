Jail for Victoria man who shook seven-week-old son to death before playing video games, hiding in horse shed

A man who killed his seven-week-old son and ran away after being confronted about it has been jailed for up to nine years.



Baby killer Joseph McDonald Source: 1 NEWS

Joseph McDonald shook baby Lucas in a fit of anger and then played video games at their Benalla home in Victoria's northeast last October.



The baby died five days later in a Melbourne hospital from head injuries.



When confronted by his then-partner, McDonald ran off. He hid in a horse shed in the southeastern suburbs for two days.



When found by the owner, McDonald lied about being bashed and robbed, and asked for a lift to a country town.



The 23-year-old was sentenced in Victoria's Supreme Court to nine years' jail after pleading guilty to child homicide.



He must serve six years and eight months before becoming eligible for release on parole.



"Lucas had his whole life before him, growing up surrounded by the love and care of his parents, brother and family," Justice Stephen Kaye said.



"As a result of your actions, Lucas will never grow out of childhood, he will never experience his teenage years or mature into adulthood."



McDonald shook Lucas and inflicted severe head injuries in a fit of anger inflamed by an ongoing addiction to video games and cannabis, Justice Kaye said.



"Your senseless and irresponsible act of angry violence deprived him of his most basic right, his right to life," the judge also said.



McDonald's former partner, Samantha Duckmanton, told a pre-sentence hearing she felt guilty for not protecting her baby.



"I had such plans, hopes and dreams for my boy," she said in a statement.



"You do not deserve forgiveness or the title of 'Daddy'."

