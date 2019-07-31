As Jacinda Ardern's Tokelau visit continues an airstrip is back on the cards

There is talk of supplying Tokelau with an airstrip to make access easier to the tiny island nation.

Tokelau, made up of three coral atolls, is one of the world's smallest and most isolated nations, sitting 500 kilometres north of Samoa.

Officials believe an airstrip will mean less residents will leave Tokelau for New Zealand.

The issue was raised on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's last day visiting Tokelau.

She says the first step is to decide which of Tokelau's three atolls should get the airstrip.

"There is a real vulnerability from not having that level of access currently, and so we have really urged Tokelau to decide where the airstrip should go," Ms Ardern said.

Earlier, she announced the Government will contribute $6 million to the upgrade of the solar electricity network in Tokelau to prevent the use of diesel to supplement the power source.