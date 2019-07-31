TODAY |

As Jacinda Ardern's Tokelau visit continues an airstrip is back on the cards

1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Transport

There is talk of supplying Tokelau with an airstrip to make access easier to the tiny island nation.

Tokelau, made up of three coral atolls, is one of the world's smallest and most isolated nations, sitting 500 kilometres north of Samoa.

Officials believe an airstrip will mean less residents will leave Tokelau for New Zealand.

The issue was raised on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's last day visiting Tokelau.

She says the first step is to decide which of Tokelau's three atolls should get the airstrip.

"There is a real vulnerability from not having that level of access currently, and so we have really urged Tokelau to decide where the airstrip should go," Ms Ardern said.

Earlier, she announced the Government will contribute $6 million to the upgrade of the solar electricity network in Tokelau to prevent the use of diesel to supplement the power source.

The funding means a lot to the low-lying country, vulnerable to climate change and rising sea levels.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sitting 500km from Samoa, Tokelau’s currently only accessible by boat. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
It’s probably best to avoid taking a dip in this weather.
Watch: Eerie scenes at Hanmer Springs, as heavy snow blankets tourist hotspot
2
New regulations will also be introduced to help clean up wastewater and stormwater systems.
Government to create 'dedicated watchdog' to regulate water quality
3
Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe talked to media outside the cordon.
Names of four men killed in horror forestry road crash released
4
The throngs of retail workers gathered in front of a Countdown supermarket in Westfield St Lukes.
Auckland retail workers storm major mall as they demand better pay
5
Terrence Murrell
British bodybuilder model arrested in Bali, accused of drug and porn charges
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23
Three people, including children aged 6 and 13, were killed when a man opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Girl, 10, drags toddler to safety as gunfire erupts at California garlic festival
02:20
Prince Harry says he and Meghan are “thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”.

Prince Harry, Meghan to have two kids 'maximum' due to environmental concerns

Elderly couple abandon yacht, make arduous swim to cliff shoreline after hitting rocks in Niue
01:04
The butchers wrestled the calf to the ground and slit its throat, a horrifying scene that police caught on camera.

Horror after butchers slaughter runaway calf behind Connecticut Home Depot store