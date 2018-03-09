Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford 'rolled and pinned' by Whale Shark off Rarotonga

Clarke Gayford had quite a day mingling with the marine life off Rarotonga yesterday - killing, and nearly being killed by big fish of the Pacific ocean.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford yesterday posted this picture of him swimming with a whale shark off the coast of Rarotonga. Source: Twitter / Clarke Gayford

The Prime Minister's partner made a two picture post to his Twitter page, of him swimming with a Whale Shark and proudly holding a 40kg tuna he caught in the same day.

"On any other day landing a 40kg Yellowfin Tuna would be the days peak. But getting accidentally rolled and pinned against a boat today by an overly amorous Whale Shark mic-drops that," Gayford posted.

Known as a keen fisherman, Gayford hosts the TV programme Fish of the Day, which has been syndicated around the world.

He has been accompanying the Prime Minister on her tour of the Pacific over the past week.