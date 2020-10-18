Jacinda Ardern's election win 'very well deserved', World Health Organization boss says

The Head of the World Health Organisation has joined the long list of international leaders sending best wishes to Jacinda Ardern after last night's landslide victory for the Labour Party.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Source: 1 NEWS

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked Ardern for her "outstanding" efforts to curb the country's Covid-19 outbreaks and described the election win as "very well deserved".

Ghebreyesus said he and the WHO are looking forward to continuing their work alongside Jacinda Ardern in their fight against the pandemic.