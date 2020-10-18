Jacinda Ardern's election win 'very well deserved', World Health Organization boss says

The Head of the World Health Organisation has joined the long list of international leaders sending best wishes to Jacinda Ardern after last night's landslide victory for the Labour Party.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked Ardern for her "outstanding" efforts to curb the country's Covid-19 outbreaks and described the election win as "very well deserved".
Ghebreyesus said he and the WHO are looking forward to continuing their work alongside Jacinda Ardern in their fight against the pandemic.
"Congratulations,@jacindaardern, on your election victory; it’s very well deserved. Thank you for your outstanding leadership in the #COVID19 response. I look forward to continuing to work with you and your government. Together!," the Director General shared on Twitter.