TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern's election win 'very well deserved', World Health Organization boss says

Source:  1 NEWS

The Head of the World Health Organisation has joined the long list of international leaders sending best wishes to Jacinda Ardern after last night's landslide victory for the Labour Party. 

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Source: 1 NEWS

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked Ardern for her "outstanding" efforts to curb the country's Covid-19 outbreaks and described the election win as "very well deserved". 

Ghebreyesus said he and the WHO are looking forward to continuing their work alongside Jacinda Ardern in their fight against the pandemic.

"Congratulations,@jacindaardern, on your election victory; it’s very well deserved. Thank you for your outstanding leadership in the #COVID19 response. I look forward to continuing to work with you and your government. Together!," the Director General shared on Twitter. 

World
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Warmest congratulations' - World leaders react to Jacinda Ardern's election win
2
'It's grim'- Simon Bridges gives blunt appraisal of failed National campaign
3
Greens don't rule out bringing wealth tax policy to negotiation table in potential coalition with Labour
4
Labour wins 15 seats previously held by National MPs
5
Recap: Election 2020 delivers big win for Labour
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:05

David Seymour 'mixed' after huge ACT jump amid Labour landslide
07:38

Greens don't rule out bringing wealth tax policy to negotiation table in potential coalition with Labour

'At the moment Judith Collins is the leader' of National, Brownlee says after 'shocking year'

04:29

Labour yet to plan coalition talks, cabinet positions after historic win - Megan Woods