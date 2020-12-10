TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern ranked ahead of the Queen on Forbes' list of world's most powerful women

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been named one of the most powerful women in the world in the annual ranking from Forbes.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern is 32nd on the list, ranking ahead of several influential figures including the Queen, who was ranked 46th.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made the list for the first time, coming in number three while German Prime Minister Angela Merkel was first for the 10th year in a row.

Singers Beyonce, 72, Rihanna, 69, Taylor Swift, 82, and Reese Witherspoon, 92, were also included in the honours, which spotlights "female leaders who are using their power to create change."

Oprah Winfrey was ranked 20th.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

