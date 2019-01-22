TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern features in special British Vogue issue guest edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Jacinda Ardern will feature in a special edition of British Vogue titled Forces of Change, which will be guest edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Prime Minister will appear alongside 14 other women who are "trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", Royal Communications said in an announcement today.

The Duchess of Sussex said the the past seven months working on the project had been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

She said she wanted to take the year's most read fashion issue and "steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today". 

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

Highlights include a candid conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obamaand an interview between world-renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall and The Duke of Sussex. 

The September issue of British Vogue is available on digital download and on newsstands on August 2.

Full list of changemakers featured:

Adwoa Aboah, Mental health campaigner and model
Adut Akech, Model and former refugee
Ramla Ali, Boxer
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
Sinead Burke, Diversity advocate and lecturer
Gemma Chan, Campaigner and actor
Laverne Cox, LGBTQIA+ advocate and actor
Jane Fonda, Campaigner and actor
Salma Hayek Pinault, Women’s rights advocate, actor and producer
Francesca Hayward, Royal Ballet principal dancer
Jameela Jamil, Body positivity advocate and actor
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author
Yara Shahidi, Founder of Eighteen x 18 and actor
Greta Thunberg, Climate change campaigner and student
Christy Turlington Burns, Founder of Every Mother Counts and model

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 30: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attend the Auckland War Memorial Museum for a reception on October 30, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in October. (File photo) Source: Getty
