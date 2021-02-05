J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson asked US regulators today to clear the world's first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies -- and raise questions about which shot people should seek.

J&J's vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe Covid-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.

It didn't appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna - a finding that may be more perception than reality, given differences in how each was tested.

"I think they're good enough to help attack a pandemic if they can augment the vaccine supply. And in addition to being one dose, these vaccines also don't require ultra-low complex storage conditions, so there are some practical advantages," said Dr. Jesse Goodman, former US Food and Drug Administration chief scientist.

But the Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot - just like its competitors were put under the microscope -- before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the US.

Overall, the single-dose vaccine was 66 per cent effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19, according to early findings from a study of 44,000 people in the US, Latin America and South Africa. But it was 85 per cent protective against the most serious symptoms.