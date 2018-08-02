 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I've got a lot to say, but nothing to you' – far-right activist Tommy Robinson confronted by UK media

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

UK judges today granted far-right activist Tommy Robinson conditional bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions.

Robinson's supporters cheered after Court of Appeal Judge Ian Burnett and two other judges ordered a fresh hearing.

The self-styled journalist and commentator who has issued a steady stream of anti-Muslim statements online was jailed outside Leeds Crown Court in May after using social media to broadcast details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

The court had ordered that no reporting of the trial was allowed until another trial linked to it had concluded.

Robinson was jailed for 13 months within five hours after posting the video.

Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the founder of the now-defunct English Defence League.

His supporters alleged he was jailed so quickly because of his far-right political beliefs.

UK judges today granted Robinson bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court for live-streaming outside a criminal trial. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Most watched: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

David Hasselhoff marries model, 37, in intimate Italy ceremony
3

Travel misery as 25 regional flights cancelled, 10 delayed by fog at Auckland Airport

4

Live stream: Breakfast
5

Canadian far-right speakers arrive in NZ for controversial Auckland event
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:21
Royal aides are said to be plotting ways to rein in his public outbursts about his daughter’s relationship with Prince Harry and the family.

Royal 'crisis meetings' held about how to rein in Meghan Markel's dad Thomas
President Donald Trump listens to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'Stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now' - Donald Trump goes on Twitter tirade over Russia probe
01:53
Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are repugnant, but that’s no reason to ban them.

Groups vow to protest at far-right Canadian speakers' Auckland event
00:27
The Acting PM told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State.

Jacinda Ardern returns as Prime Minister after six maternity leave with baby Neve

Arrest made after man seriously injured after being hit in head with machete in home north of Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A man has been seriously injured after being hit in the head with a machete at a home north of Auckland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on John Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa, at around 10.20pm yesterday.

The man received injuries to his head and face following the assault.

A 48-year-old man has since been arrested, police said.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS the 31-year-old was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. 

He is now listed as being in a serious condition. 




 

Police Source: 1 NEWS
The 31-year-old was hurt at a home in Stanmore Bay, suffering injuries to his head and face. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:17
Andrew Little has signalled a review of Family Court procedures implemented by National.

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Survivor says Mexico plane hit burst of hail before crash: 'It starts seriously, seriously moving'

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America

A US passenger aboard a flight that crashed on takeoff in northern Mexico said today that a strong burst of wind and hail hit the Aeromexico jetliner, apparently knocking it back to ground, where there were only moments to evacuate before it burned.

Alberto Herrera, a 35-year-old webpage engineer from Chicago, described the terrifying moments when the plane briefly became airborne before smacking belly-down onto a field beyond the edge of the runway.

"You start gaining speed and as soon as you start taking off all of the sudden the plane starts struggling and it's getting hit with hail," said Herrera, who was visiting the city of Durango for the baptism of his cousin's baby.

Mario Zarco was up close after the Aeromexico jetliner went down. Miraculously, there were only minor injuries. Source: Associated Press

"The higher up we went into the storm the heavier the hail got and more wind got to us," he recounted from his hotel room.

"Then all of a sudden the plane starts rocking and it starts seriously, seriously moving around and then hitting the ground."

The fire around the wings eliminated the possibility of using wing exits, so Herrera said he moved toward a back exit and started helping other people leave the craft.

The Aeromexico plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from Durango. Source: Azucuna Uresti

Many walked to the end of the runway to wait for emergency vehicles.

Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro said all 99 passengers and four crewmembers made it off the plane, but the pilot was severely injured.

About 49 people were hospitalized with injuries. Some people had burns on a quarter of their bodies, said Durango state Health Ministry spokesman Fernando Ros.

Aispuro said all were expected to live.

An Illinois priest was on the plane. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago said the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries, but was alert and resting.

Aispuro said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash. Mechanical failure and human error could be factors, but certainly the weather wasn't favorable

Aeromexico Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa described the day as "very difficult" and credited the timely reaction of crew and passengers for the lack of fatalities.

Conesa said the passengers included 88 adults, nine children and two babies and the crew consisted of two flight attendants and two pilots.

He said the jetliner had been sent for maintenance in February and the crew was well-rested, having started their work day in Durango.

In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, at a medical center in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. (Red Cross Durango via AP)
In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, at a medical center in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America