 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ivanka Trump's India visit raises questions about her brand

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump is making a significant solo outing by headlining a business conference in India, but her trip highlights questions about whether her message of empowering poor women matches her actions.

White House adviser Ivanka Trump listens to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speak in Bayville, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Ivanka Trump is putting it all on the line for the Republican tax overhaul. Signaling a new stage in her Washington career, the senior White House adviser recently hit the road to sell the plans that have drawn Democratic criticism and spurred some GOP conflict. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ivanka Trump.

Source: Associated Press

Trump landed yesterday in the southern city of Hyderabad and was scheduled to make the opening address at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

The city has cleared away beggars and filled potholes ahead of the visit by Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior presidential adviser.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to join her at the opening and will later host her for dinner at the luxurious Falaknuma Palace Hotel.

President Trump has signed a new order aimed at stopping companies from sourcing foreign goods and labour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Many in India are excited about Trump appearing at the conference, which is being co-hosted by the United States and India.

"It's cool that she's coming," said Amani Bhugati, a medical student. "She's glamorous, beautiful and powerful. It's like a combination of Hollywood and politics."

Others marvelled at the improvements made around the city. "All new," said Gopal, a taxi driver who gave only his first name.

But he also pointed to the potholes that remain on many smaller streets. "She's not coming here, so they didn't fix it," he said.

More than 1,200 people were expected to attend the three-day conference, including Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and head of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

Critics say Ivanka Trump could use her leadership to do more good

Yet the conference's focus on female entrepreneurs raises questions about some of the commercial decisions made by Trump and her famous namesake brand.

The US first daughter’s father, President Trump, has been the subject of many an SNL skit, now it’s Ivanka’s turn.
Source: SNL/You Tube

Critics have excoriated her for failing to use her leadership role to call out labour and human rights abuses, particularly in China, where the bulk of her US merchandise ships from.

And they say she has failed to take a public stand on alleged abuses in her brand's own supply chain.

Trump stepped back from day-to-day management of her brand before taking on an official role as White House adviser, but still retains an ownership interest.

Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand, has called supply chain integrity "a top priority," but the brand has not joined the growing number of companies that publicly identify their manufacturers.

Secrecy surrounding Ivanka Trump's business dealings

A September investigation by The Associated Press showed that Trump's supply chain has become more opaque than ever since she took on her White House role, making it impossible to know who her company is doing business with around the world. The brand has said supply chains are the responsibility of its licensees.

Earlier this month, 23 rights groups signed a letter urging Trump, her brand and two licensees to publish the names and addresses of suppliers.

They also demanded that the Chinese government not prosecute three activists detained this past summer while investigating the brand's supply chain, and allow independent monitoring of factories.

In India, the cleanup of Hyderabad, a southern technology hub, began a month ahead of the conference, when the city began rounding up several hundred homeless people and beggars.

Officials said the drive against begging was launched because two international events were taking place in the city — the entrepreneurship summit and the World Telugu Conference in December. Begging is a criminal offense in India and can be punished by as much as 10 years in prison, although the law is rarely enforced.

Beggars tend to crowd around cars at traffic signals, knocking on windows and asking for food and money. They include children as young as 5, who weave through dangerous traffic and often perform small acrobatic acts.

At least one traffic overpass on the road that leads to the city from the airport has been painted in the colors of the rainbow. At night, laser beams dance across the overpass, turning a routine traffic stoplight into a psychedelic experience.

The annual entrepreneurship conference has a theme this year of "Women first, prosperity for all," and involves networking, mentoring and workshops.

Trump is expected to host at least two panel discussions, where she will be joined by Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before leaving Wednesday (US time). She is not planning to address the media during the trip.

Related

Business

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Kensington Palace announces Harry, Meghan's wedding date

00:30
2
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip


00:35
3
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:40
4
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland


00:15
5
British tourist Ally Bullifent captured the terrifying moment she was attacked by a crocodile in Far North Queensland.

Watch: Tourist walking water's edge in Aussie rolls video as crocodile leaps from water

00:40
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.

00:29
The latest slip near the Birkenhead shops carried a piece of equipment with it but no one was injured.

Watch: Fresh slip at Auckland car park carries equipment down with it

There was major subsidence at the same spot in Birkenhead in October.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 