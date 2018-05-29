 

Ivanka Trump slammed for 'tone deaf' photo with son, amid outrage over US Government's 1500 'missing' migrant kids

A seemingly innocuous Twitter post from Ivanka Trump, featuring a picture of her holding up her young son, has caused outrage online due to it's controversial timing.

Ivanka Trump received backlash for the perceived bad timing of this Twitter pic.

Source: Twitter

Ivanka posted the image to Twitter yesterday with the caption "My ♥! #SundayMorning" but the post was quickly derided by other users for appearing online just as outrage was peaking over her father's policy to separate the children of undocumented migrants from their parents.

The post currently has over 25,000 comments, many attacking her for being "tone deaf" over US President Donald Trump's policy.

"Isn't it just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It's the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?" comedian Patton Oswalt replied on her tweet.

"This is so unbelievably tone deaf, given that public outrage is growing over young kids being forcibly ripped from the arms of their parents at the border — a barbaric policy that Ivanka Trump is complicit in supporting," said Brian Klaas, a political scientist at the London School of Economics.

The timing of the photo was also called into question after news that nearly 1500 children have been "lost" by the US Government, sparking a #Wherearethechildren movement to be started and supported by many celebrities including Jim Carrey and Mia Farrow.

In 2013 US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) started placing children who had come across the border from Mexico with adult sponsors in the US. In total, according to the Washington Post, over 7000 kids were placed with sponsors, but in follow up calls late last over 1400 couldn't be located, with some reportedly being sold into the sex trade, news.com.au reports.

Ivanka Trump has left the controversial post on Twitter and is yet to comment on the backlash.

