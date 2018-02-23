 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ivanka Trump receives red-carpet welcome for Olympic visit

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump received a red-carpet welcome in South Korea on Friday as head of the U.S. delegation to this weekend's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Ivanka Trump, advisor to and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as she arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Ivanka Trump, advisor to and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as she arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Source: 1 NEWS

The daughter of President Donald Trump made a brief statement, broadcast live on TV, at the airport before heading to a dinner with President Moon Jae-in in the presidential compound in Seoul.

A high-level North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it's unlikely that Ivanka Trump will meet the North Koreans or defectors from North Korea. Speculation is high in South Korea that she might deliver a message from President Trump on North Korea.

She said at Incheon airport that "we are very, very excited to attend the 2018 Olympic Winter Games to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Rob Thompson took off and left the Blues defenders for dead scoring an excellent try in his side's 41-34 win in Dunedin.

Highlanders sting Blues with mesmerising set play, Rob Thompson scores sensational double in gripping Highlanders win

2

Wellington Harbour waka spectacle launches the New Zealand Festival

00:11
3
Jocelyne Larocque refused to wear her medal after being awarded it during the ceremony.

Sour Canadian ice hockey player refuses to wear Olympic silver medal after agonising loss to USA

4
Teihorangi Walden crosses for his second try during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match. week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders secure sensational win over gutsy Blues after thrilling NZ derby match in Dunedin

01:56
5
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 