Ivanka Trump receives red-carpet welcome for Olympic visit

Ivanka Trump received a red-carpet welcome in South Korea on Friday as head of the U.S. delegation to this weekend's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Ivanka Trump, advisor to and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as she arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

The daughter of President Donald Trump made a brief statement, broadcast live on TV, at the airport before heading to a dinner with President Moon Jae-in in the presidential compound in Seoul.

A high-level North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it's unlikely that Ivanka Trump will meet the North Koreans or defectors from North Korea. Speculation is high in South Korea that she might deliver a message from President Trump on North Korea.