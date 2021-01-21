TODAY |

Ivanka Trump in tears as father Donald delivers final address as President

Source:  Associated Press

Some of former President Donald Trump's family members appeared emotional while they listened to his farewell speech at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews

While many are celebrating the end of his term, former President Trump’s children found the moment a tough one. Source: Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump said he thought the new administration will have "great success" and claims to have laid the foundation for it.

Trump says the new administration has the "foundation to do something really spectacular." He made brief farewell remarks before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

Trump did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name during his remarks.

Trump told cheering, chanting supporters he'll be watching and listening from a distance. He promised he will be back "in some form" and wished the crowd a "good life" before he and his wife boarded the plane.

Trump wanted to be in Florida before Biden became President.

