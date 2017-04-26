Ivanka Trump defends father, brushes aside groans in Berlin

Ivanka Trump brushed aside groans and hisses overnight over her father's track record and defended his attitudes toward women as she made her first international outing as a White House adviser.

Ms Trump pledged to push for "incremental, positive change" for women in the US economy and told a Berlin conference on women that she's still "rather unfamiliar" with her role as first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump.

The scattered groans and hisses came as she described her father as "a tremendous champion of supporting families."

Ms Trump's one-day visit, at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, gave Merkel and other officials face-to-face access with the president's influential daughter at a time when world leaders are still trying to discern where his policies will lead.

Ms Merkel and Ms Trump were part of a high-powered panel discussion overnight at the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, entitled "Inspiring women: Scaling up women's entrepreneurship."

Berlin moderator Miriam Meckel brought Ms Trump into the discussion with a pointed question about her White House role.

"As a part of the audience, especially the German audience, is not that familiar with the concept of the 'first daughter' I'd like to ask you: what is your role and who are you representing — your father as the president of the United States, the American people or your business?" she asked.

The question drew a quick response from Ms Trump.

"Certainly not the latter. And I am rather unfamiliar with this role as well, as it is quite new to me," Ms Trump responded. She added that "it has been a little under 100 days but it has just been a remarkable, incredible journey."

Ms Meckel intervened again after Ms Trump described the president as "a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive," noting some reactions from the audience.

"Some attitudes toward women your father has publicly displayed in former times might leave one questioning whether he's such an empowerer for women," said the moderator, who is the editor of a German business magazine and also a professor of corporate communications at St. Gallen University in Switzerland.

'He encouraged me and enabled me to thrive'

"I've certainly heard the criticism from the media, and that's been perpetuated," Ms Trump replied.

But Ms Trump added that her own personal experience and the fact that "thousands" of women have worked with and for Donald Trump for decades in the private sector "are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man."

"He encouraged me and enabled me to thrive," Ms Trump said. "I grew up in a house where there was no barrier to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and my own tenacity."

There was, she stressed, "no difference between me and my brothers. And I think as a business leader you saw that, and as a president you will absolutely see that."