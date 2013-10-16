Ivanka Trump criticized over brand's champagne popsicle tweet

Ivanka Trump is facing online criticism after the Twitter account for her lifestyle brand tweeted about making champagne ice pops for Memorial Day.

Ivanka Trump. Source: Bang Showbiz

The IvankaTrumpHQ account tweeted: "Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay."

The tweet included a link to a roundup of ideas of things to do on the holiday weekend.

In addition to a recipe for champagne frozen pops, the post included ideas for picnics and barbecue food for the holiday weekend known as the unofficial start of summer.

Some criticized the post as being insensitive to the true meaning of the holiday.