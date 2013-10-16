 

Ivanka Trump criticized over brand's champagne popsicle tweet

Ivanka Trump is facing online criticism after the Twitter account for her lifestyle brand tweeted about making champagne ice pops for Memorial Day.

The IvankaTrumpHQ account tweeted: "Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay."

The tweet included a link to a roundup of ideas of things to do on the holiday weekend.

In addition to a recipe for champagne frozen pops, the post included ideas for picnics and barbecue food for the holiday weekend known as the unofficial start of summer.

Some criticized the post as being insensitive to the true meaning of the holiday.

Trump, who serves as an official in her father's administration, issued a solemn tweet on her personal account yesterday, writing: "Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom. Thank you for your service."

FBI probe into Trump campaign's Russia links focusing on Ivanka's husband - reports
Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin
This time, Canadian pinup PM Justin Trudeau was the recipient of the pontiff's displeased expression

It wasn't Donald Trump's fault! The Pope pulls out his glum photo face again

