 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Ivanka Trump clothing company shutting down following ethics restrictions

Associated Press
Topics
World
Business
Politics
North America

Ivanka Trump's clothing company is shutting down after some stores dropped her line and she decided ethics restrictions were holding back its ability.

In an email to CNBC, Ivanka Trump said: "When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

The New York Post reported that staff have been informed that they're being laid off.

The Wall Street Journal is also reporting the closure.

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging US companies to pledge to hire American workers.

Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

Views on the brand have become highly polarised and it has faced boycotts from anti-Trump protesters.

With sales flagging by some measures, Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump line last year and recently Hudson Bay reportedly did the same.

The company has also come under attack by government ethics experts for trademarks granted by foreign governments such as China seeking to curry favor with the president.

"Views on the brand have become highly polarised and it has become a lightning rod for protests and boycotts," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

"While the company is still viable, doing business has become far more challenging and these problems will only increase."

Ms Trump split from the company a year ago when she began her role as White House senior advisor. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Business
Politics
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens.

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
5

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
MORE FROM
World
MORE
A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Bodies found clasped in hugs as Greek wildfires kill at least 74 - 'Like a vision from hell'
00:10
The stunning sight took place near the resort town of Arkhipo-Osipovka.

Watch: Rare and spectacular waterspout seen over Black Sea near south Russia coast
The NBC Today show anchorman snapped up the Hunter Valley Station, at a ratings value of $13 million.

Matt Lauer tells John Campbell attempts by NZ groups to get easement on his Otago land is because he's an 'easy mark'
00:17
The dam, which was under construction, sent flash floods through six villages, destroying more than 6000 homes.

Massive floods from Laos hydroelectric dam leaves several dead and hundreds missing
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court