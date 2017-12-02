 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The age-old craft of building log houses is seeing a new export market open up for one South Island builder.

The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.
Source: 1 NEWS

The latest log house being built in Dunedin is to become a new home in New South Wales for one Aussie couple.

Homeowners Selena and Enzo Marretta had been searching far and wide for the right kind of house they could truly feel at home in.

"I was taken aback. In fact, I almost started crying 'cause it was so overwhelming looking at the logs," says Selena Marretta.

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is also resistant to fire, an ever-present threat to its rural Australian destination.

"If you were to put a log in, say, a fireplace without kindling, it won't take a light, so pretty much the same thing applies to this log home. It's quite solid and it's really difficult to burn," Ms Marretta says.

Dunedin builder and designer Mat Rushner honed the craft after training in Canada 13 years ago.

"So you sit them on top of the other and you do what we call scribing, so you’re tracing the contour of one log to the other, so from there you cut them out with a chainsaw, chisel them up nicely to the line, and with good luck, they'll fit," Mr Rushner says.

Mr Rushner will build the main walls and roof structure before the three bedroom home's final fit-out is completed across the ditch.

Related

Australia

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

00:25
2
Cordner scored the only points of the first half after he hit the line at speed from metres out.

As it happened: Kangaroos claim Rugby League World Cup over England as early try proves the difference in gritty final

3

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

01:15
4
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

Al Jazeera questions NZ police for 'bragging about its diversity' in viral recruitment video

02:22
5
Staff at Best Pacific Institute of Education were told today that they are out of a job, and students are also in limbo.

More than 1200 students forced to find a new place to study after huge Auckland training provider liquidates

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.

02:11
Local Maori and conservationists have declared the Waitakere Ranges closed off in bit to stop spread of Kauri dieback disease.

'It's a tipping point for the ecology of the forest' – Waitakere Ranges closed in fight against Kauri dieback

Hundreds of giant kauri in the Waitakere Ranges are dying with 20 per cent infected.

00:30
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Test match between NZ and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 