'It's tragic' - girl, 14-months-old, killed in dog attack at rural Aussie property

AAP
The family of a 14-month-old girl fatally mauled by a dog in country Victoria had only been in the township for a few months before her death.

The toddler was set upon by the family's German Wirehaired Pointer at a rural property at Neerim Junction, in the Gippsland region, early this morning.

The little girl died at the scene despite treatment by paramedics.

Mayor of Baw Baw Shire Joe Gauci said the dog had been seized by the local council, and the family had consented for it to be destroyed.

Counselling services for the community had been set up at the local hall, he said.

"When it's a young child, I think it's even harder for the community to take," he told reporters.

"It's tragic. It's a new family that's moved into our local area, and I don't know how you put words to it. It's just a tragic event that's happened. And we'll just work through it."

Chief executive officer of the shire, Alison Leighton, said the girl's death would "shake" the community.

"Neerim Junction ... is a tight-knit community and we certainly want to make sure that they feel council's support in a tragedy such as this," Ms Leighton said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the attack and will prepare a report for the coroner.

Katy Perry pays visit to sick 8-year-old fan in Australia who missed her concert due to brain tumour surgery

Bang Showbiz
Katy Perry has visited an eight-year-old girl who was forced to miss a concert after undergoing surgery on a brain tumour.

The 33-year-old singer decided to visit Grace Moores - who had brain surgery last week after being diagnosed with a tumour in April - because she was unable to attend Katy's concert in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday.

The meeting was prompted by a tweet from Grace's 16-year-old sister Tiana, who wrote: "RETWEET PLEASE! my baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6cm Brain tumour and has been battling all year, grace has love been Katy's biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx"

The post had more than 20,000 retweets and Katy's reps got in touch with the family earlier this week.

And following the emotional meeting, Tiana returned to Twitter to detail the magic moment.

She wrote: "WE DID IT "

Tiana also shared a snap of the duo, writing: "GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She's truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing!"

Meanwhile, Katy - who has as many as 70 million followers on Instagram - also shared a clip of herself with the family, calling Grace her "new merch model".

The Roar hitmaker asked Grace to name her three favourite songs, before performing an acoustic set for her using two guitars.

Katy Perry, Grace and Tiana Moores. Source: Bang Showbiz
1 NEWS
State Highway 1 at Tokoroa in Waikato is partially blocked after a crash.

Police say initial reports indicate multiple people are injured in the two vehicle crash that happened at around 12.10pm.

They say the road is partially blocked and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
