'It's sick' – US science teacher accused of feeding live puppy to reptile in front of students

A science teacher in the US is under investigation after claims he fed a live puppy to one of his pet reptiles in front of students.

The incident reportedly took place in science teacher Robert Crosland's classroom at Preston Junior High School in Idaho last Wednesday, March 7.

Local animal activist Jill Parrish filed a police report over the shocking behaviour after being told about the incident by a teacher at the school, according to FOX13.

"What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting. It is sick. It is sick," said Ms Parrish.

Ms Parrish says a teacher told her that Mr Crosland fed a live puppy to one of his reptiles after class in front of students.

The science teacher has a snake and a snapping turtle as pets.

"Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay," Ms Parrish told FOX13.

According to reports from the school the puppy was sick, with some parents defending the alleged actions of the teacher.

"If it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway, it's very much the circle of life," says parent Annette Salveson.

Another parent said that Mr Crosland is "the best science teacher Preston Junior High has."

The school released a statement which says in part:

"On March 7, 2018 Preston School District was made aware of a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens at Preston Jr. High.

"The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school directed program. We emphasise that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised."