'It's sick' – US science teacher accused of feeding live puppy to reptile in front of students

FOX 13

Robert Crosland teaches at Preston Junior High, Idaho and owns a snake and a snapping turtle.
North America

01:43
1
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:12
2
Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

00:17
3
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

4
Kathryn Dalziel says you should only use your cellphone in a meeting when conducting business.

Students suspended from Christchurch Boys' High after taking up-skirt photo of female teacher

00:59
5
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

00:59
The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

01:43
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders remain No.1 despite loss to rank-jumping 'Canes

