 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'It's shocking' - desperately ill children with cholera lie in hospital corridors waiting for treatment in Yemen

share

Source:

Associated Press

The United Nations and local officials have said that a cholera outbreak has infected nearly ten thousand people across Yemen and killed over a hundred in the past few weeks.

An emergency has been declared in Yemen following an outbreak of cholera which has left 8,5000 people sick across the country.
Source: Associated Press

Khaled Al-Montaser, the head of Sanaa's Health Office, said more than 9,000 cases had been reported, with nearly 1,500 infected patients in the capital alone, stretching medical resources and causing overcrowding in wards across the city.

Al-Montaser said that the country's Ministry of Health was working hard and had declared a "state of emergency".

At Al Sabeen Hospital, children infected with the diarrhoea-causing disease were seen lying on mattresses on corridor floors while available beds slept multiple patients.

Rajat Madhok, UNICEF's Chief of Communications and Advocacy in Yemen, told the Associated Press that there were around 8,500 suspected cases of diarrhoea, causing a "public health crisis" in the wartorn country.

Madhok said that shortage of medical supplies had hit the country badly and an urgent response was needed despite ongoing support from UNICEF, the UN's children's agency.

Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, urged donor countries to fulfil more than $US1 billion in aid pledges made in Geneva last month.

McGoldrick said the cholera outbreak has killed 115 people over the past two weeks.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

The World Health Organisation said last month that fewer than 45 per cent of health facilities in Yemen are now fully functioning, and that the flow of "essential medicines" has fallen by nearly 70 percent.

According to the WHO, cholera needs immediate medical care and sanitation measures including clean potable water along with oral vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease.

Related

Middle East

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:42
1
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:30
2
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

00:29
3
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

00:58
4
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

00:30
5
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

'Done with respect and mana' - Scottish wedding haka surprise met with praise from Kiwis

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ