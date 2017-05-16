'It's shocking' - desperately ill children with cholera lie in hospital corridors waiting for treatment in Yemen

The United Nations and local officials have said that a cholera outbreak has infected nearly ten thousand people across Yemen and killed over a hundred in the past few weeks.

Khaled Al-Montaser, the head of Sanaa's Health Office, said more than 9,000 cases had been reported, with nearly 1,500 infected patients in the capital alone, stretching medical resources and causing overcrowding in wards across the city.

Al-Montaser said that the country's Ministry of Health was working hard and had declared a "state of emergency".

At Al Sabeen Hospital, children infected with the diarrhoea-causing disease were seen lying on mattresses on corridor floors while available beds slept multiple patients.

Rajat Madhok, UNICEF's Chief of Communications and Advocacy in Yemen, told the Associated Press that there were around 8,500 suspected cases of diarrhoea, causing a "public health crisis" in the wartorn country.

Madhok said that shortage of medical supplies had hit the country badly and an urgent response was needed despite ongoing support from UNICEF, the UN's children's agency.

Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, urged donor countries to fulfil more than $US1 billion in aid pledges made in Geneva last month.

McGoldrick said the cholera outbreak has killed 115 people over the past two weeks.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

The World Health Organisation said last month that fewer than 45 per cent of health facilities in Yemen are now fully functioning, and that the flow of "essential medicines" has fallen by nearly 70 percent.